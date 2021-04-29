Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Loral Space & Communications Inc. accounts for about 0.2% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 13.2% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 51,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 906,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LORL traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,464. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $50.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

