Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the March 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS GELYY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.38. 10,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.31. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $88.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Geely Automobile from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

