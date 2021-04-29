Gems (GEM) Market Cap Reaches $548,796.47

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Gems has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gems has a total market cap of $548,796.47 and approximately $3,618.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gems

Gems is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

