Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Generac by 15.4% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $30,300,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 209.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 85.4% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.08.

Generac stock traded up $12.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $329.14. 54,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,770. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.30 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

