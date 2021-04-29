Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Genius Sports stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops sports data software. It offers Genius Sports that provides data for sports leagues and governing bodies; Betgenius that provides live betting products and personalized marketing campaigns for the sports betting sector; and Genius Sports Media that provides live sports data for sports and brands to connect with fans.

