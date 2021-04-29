Gentex Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gentex in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

GNTX stock opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 2,091.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Gentex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 303,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

