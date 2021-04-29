GenWealth Group Inc. Buys 49,037 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,037 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,333,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.40. 23,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,310. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $39.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

