GenWealth Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,041.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,195,000 after buying an additional 10,988,555 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,033,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 404,935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 309,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 309,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $56.56. 5,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,383. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.64. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

