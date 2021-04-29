GenWealth Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,260,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.10. 9,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,771. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.40 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.04 and its 200-day moving average is $213.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

