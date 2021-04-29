GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 3,402 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,425,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 515,854 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,288,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 395,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 131,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWL traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $99.80. 19,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,538. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.60. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

