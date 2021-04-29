GeoCoin (GEO) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $2,937.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001690 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.40 or 0.00476876 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,487.91 or 0.99872004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00041113 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.25 or 0.00218921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000968 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.