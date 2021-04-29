Gerald J. Ford Sells 3,422 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FCX opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.17 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 483,229 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,042.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,620 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 51,662 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the first quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,530 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 71.8% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 117,218 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

