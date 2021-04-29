GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stake Lowered by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,416 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $37.70 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

