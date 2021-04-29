GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in April

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLGLF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. 237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. GLG Life Tech has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

