Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.02 Million

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $190.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00476888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000688 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Profile

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community . Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

