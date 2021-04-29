Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.23

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 2532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $826.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

