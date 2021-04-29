Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 47,083 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,033,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000.

CHIQ opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

