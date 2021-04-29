Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Up 190.7% in April

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 190.7% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VPN opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $17.11.

