Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.34. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 50,950 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSAT. TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. Analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 20,403,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 482,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Globalstar by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 402,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit