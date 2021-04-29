Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.34. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 50,950 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSAT. TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. Analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 20,403,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 482,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Globalstar by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 402,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

