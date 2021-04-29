GoByte Hits Market Cap of $863,321.09 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0902 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $863,321.09 and $2,956.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006856 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

