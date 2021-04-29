Graft (GRFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $311,069.91

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 52.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a market capitalization of $311,069.91 and $1,460.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.33 or 0.00761846 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004152 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000485 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 412% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

