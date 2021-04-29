Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,249,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $1,024,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,466,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,842,701.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,798,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,799. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 648,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTE stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.68. 126,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,605,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $251.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

