Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues Earnings Results

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.72. 8,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

