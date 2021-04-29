Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $17.76. Graphic Packaging shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 12,499 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,136,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,758,000 after acquiring an additional 135,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $493,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

