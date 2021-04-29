Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0670 on Major Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and $1,311.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.82 or 0.00479812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000687 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

