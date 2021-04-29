Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.55

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.

About Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

