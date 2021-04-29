Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 445,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 25,864.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 112,601 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

