Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Short Interest Up 187.5% in April

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GWTI remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 141,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,860. Greenway Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Greenway Technologies Company Profile

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and mining businesses in the United States. The company researches, develops, and commercializes G-Reformer units, which converts natural gas into synthesis gas, which is used for the production of fuels includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and methanol.

