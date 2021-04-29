Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (LON:GRIO) to Issue GBX 0.99 Dividend

Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (LON:GRIO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
GRIO opened at GBX 72.75 ($0.95) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of £70.57 million and a PE ratio of -31.15. Ground Rents Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 91.91 ($1.20).
About Ground Rents Income Fund
