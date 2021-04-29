Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (LON:GRIO) to Issue GBX 0.99 Dividend

Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (LON:GRIO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GRIO opened at GBX 72.75 ($0.95) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of £70.57 million and a PE ratio of -31.15. Ground Rents Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 91.91 ($1.20).

Get Ground Rents Income Fund alerts:

About Ground Rents Income Fund

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.