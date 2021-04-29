Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GPI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.11 and a 200 day moving average of $140.74. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $175.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,472,500.00. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.11.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

