Guardian Capital Group Limited Buys 27,216 Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Stock

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 27,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$843,696.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 98,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,049,439.

Guardian Capital Group Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 27th, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 193,056 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,071,611.20.
  • On Tuesday, April 20th, Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 1,100 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,553.97.
  • On Friday, April 16th, Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 67,553 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,111,031.25.
  • On Monday, April 12th, Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 300 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,003.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 7th, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 200 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.89 per share, with a total value of C$6,178.00.
  • On Monday, April 5th, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 500 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.42 per share, with a total value of C$14,710.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 31st, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 1,100 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.50 per share, with a total value of C$32,454.18.
  • On Monday, March 29th, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 26,400 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.60 per share, with a total value of C$781,440.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 21,250 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.90 per share, with a total value of C$635,375.00.

Shares of TSE:GCG opened at C$31.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$873.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$19.10 and a 12-month high of C$32.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GCG shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

