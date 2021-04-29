GWM Advisors LLC Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,595 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT opened at $204.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.