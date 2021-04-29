GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,025,000 after acquiring an additional 909,839 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,862,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,929.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 560,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after acquiring an additional 549,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,344,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $60.73.

