GWM Advisors LLC Sells 9,772 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after buying an additional 417,322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,027,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,064,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after buying an additional 233,076 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.27 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.30 and a 200-day moving average of $108.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

