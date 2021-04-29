H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Danske upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of HLUYY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

