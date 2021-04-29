Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $400.20

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 400.20 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 389.40 ($5.09), with a volume of 348806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 394.80 ($5.16).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 366.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 292.17. The stock has a market cap of £775.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34.

In other news, insider Tom Singer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

About Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

