Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.88

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 57265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The firm has a market cap of C$262.52 million and a PE ratio of 210.00.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hamilton Thorne news, Director Robert J. Potter bought 62,200 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$112,482.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 300,450 shares in the company, valued at C$543,333.78.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

