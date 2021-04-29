Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.88

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 57265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Friday, April 9th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The firm has a market cap of C$262.52 million and a PE ratio of 210.00.
In other Hamilton Thorne news, Director Robert J. Potter bought 62,200 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$112,482.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 300,450 shares in the company, valued at C$543,333.78.
Hamilton Thorne Company Profile (CVE:HTL)
Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.
