Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of HNLGY stock remained flat at $$12.49 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. Hang Lung Group has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.386 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit