Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of HNLGY stock remained flat at $$12.49 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. Hang Lung Group has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.386 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

