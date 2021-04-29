HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%.

HONE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HONE. DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.