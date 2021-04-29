Hardy Reed LLC Buys 284 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000.

IVE stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.47. 34,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,861. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.50. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $146.31.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

