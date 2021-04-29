Hardy Reed LLC Takes $232,000 Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,587. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $30.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

