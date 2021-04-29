Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of HLIT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 646,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,851. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $826.95 million, a PE ratio of -20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.28 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $96,919.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $60,008.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150,922 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 406,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 349,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

