Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.17 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

