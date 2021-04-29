Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth $2,424,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion stock opened at $136.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day moving average of $115.34. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a one year low of $89.83 and a one year high of $140.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

