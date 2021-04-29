Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 22,028 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,028 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in UGI by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UGI by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in UGI by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in UGI by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 243,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 72,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

