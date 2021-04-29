Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Textron by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Textron by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $6,065,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Textron by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXT stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

