Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Holdings Boosted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,481,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 324,254 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up about 3.7% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $44,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,347,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,465,000.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,634. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54.

