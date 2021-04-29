Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.15 million. On average, analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HBIO opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $280.69 million, a P/E ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBIO. KeyCorp raised their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Recommended Story: G-20

Earnings History for Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit