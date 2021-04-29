Hathor Reaches Market Capitalization of $211.00 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002195 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hathor has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $211.00 million and $5.83 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00062774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00280424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.25 or 0.01100873 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00025895 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.46 or 0.00717534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,144.66 or 0.99967406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

