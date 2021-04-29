HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.52 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

NYSE HCA opened at $198.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.73 and its 200-day moving average is $166.93. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $205.58. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,009 shares of company stock worth $35,662,690 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $657,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.